Esha Deol calls parents Dharmendra, Hema Malini her "World" as couple celebrate their wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Bollywood actress Esha Deol shared an adorable throwback photo of her parents, Dharmendra and Hema Malini, to celebrate the couple's marriage anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha shared a photo which featured Dharmendra and actress Hema Malini sitting together.

Hema Malini donned a beautiful and elegant pink saree while Dharmendra wore a shirt and pants for the occasion.

Another snap featured a movie poster of the couple titled 'Jugnu', which was released in 1973. It was directed by Pramod Charavorty.

While sharing the photos, the 'Dhoom' actress wrote, "Happy anniversary mamma & papa. You are my world. Love you"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Married in 1980, Hema Malini and Dharmendra's union has stood the test of time. Over the years, they have built a family, raising two daughters - actress Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Despite their long and successful careers in Bollywood, the couple has remained grounded, nurturing a family centred on love and respect.

Dharmendra, even today, remains an influential and beloved figure in the Indian film industry. He continues to enjoy a massive fan following, thanks to his iconic roles in numerous classic films.

He was last seen in the movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor