Esha Deol celebrates 20 years of 'Dhoom'; gives 'shoutout' to everyone

Mumbai, Aug 27 Actress Esha Deol took a stroll down the memory lane, as the action thriller film 'Dhoom' has marked 20 years of its release on Tuesday, giving a big shoutout to everyone involved in making of this movie.

Taking to Instagram, Esha, who has 2.3 million followers shared a Reel video, in which we can see snippets of the movie. There are glimpses of Esha in a bikini, and shots of the iconic tracks from the film.

In the caption, she wrote: "20 years of DHOOM... Thank you Yash uncle & AdiSanjay Gadhvi I miss you today.@bachchan @udayc@thejohnabraham @subhamitra03 the best co stars ever... A big shout out to everyone involved in making this film... Dhoom forever in the hearts of everyone... Thank you for all the love, Dilbara".

Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, 'Dhoom' was produced by Aditya Chopra, who wrote the story with the script by Vijay Krishna Acharya, under Yash Raj Films.

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) also took to their Instagram account and dropped a video, celebrating 20 years of the action entertainer.

They wrote in the caption: "2004 - The year it all began... Thrilling heists, edge-of-the-seat action, and an unforgettable album. Celebrating 20 years of this iconic blockbuster. #20YearsOfDhoom".

The film starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, and Rimi Sen. It revolved around a gang of robbers on motorbikes, led by Kabir (John), who carried out robberies in Mumbai, while a cop Jai Dixit (Abhishek) and a motorbike dealer Ali Akbar Fateh Khan (Uday) are assigned to stop Kabir and his gang.

The soundtrack and score of the movie were composed by Pritam and Salim–Sulaiman respectively. The film has hit tracks like 'Dhoom Machale', 'Shikdum', 'Dilbara', and 'Salaame'.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Esha was last seen in a short film 'Ek Duaa'. She next has 'Main' and Telugu film 'Hero Herroine'.

