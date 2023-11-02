Esha Deol celebrates birthday with havan at home with mom Hema Malini

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Actor Esha Deol is celebrating her 42nd birthday today.

Marking the special occasion, she organised a special havan at her home.

Taking to Instagram, Esha shared pictures with her mother, Hema Malini and daughters, Radhya and Miraya Takhtani, from her low-key birthday celebrations.

"Love & gratitude to all for the lovely birthday wishes & blessings coming my way [?][?] As always started my morning with a havan at home with my mother & my darling daughters [?]," she captioned the post.

Esha's post garnered loads of likes and comments.

Her stepbrother and actor Bobby Deol also wished her a happy birthday in the comments.

"Happy happy birthday [?]," Bobby Deol commented.

In one of the pictures, Hema Malini is seen planting a kiss on Esha's cheek. Both were dressed in ethnic suits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha's film Ek Duaa (2021), her first project as a producer, received a special mention at the 69th National Awards, which were announced on August 24.

"Over the moon as my film Ek Duaa has won at the 69th National Awards. As a producer and actor in this film to get this recognition in the non-feature special mention award means the world to me. The subject of our film is about female foeticide, save the girl child and for this to get recognition at the National awards is so overwhelming," Esha had posted.

In the coming months, she will also be seen in an upcoming series 'Invisible Woman' alongside veteran actor Suniel Shetty, which is backed by the film arm of Saregama India Yoodlee Films.

