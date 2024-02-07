Esha Deol, husband Bharat Takhtani announce separation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 : Actor Esha Deol and her husband, Bharat Takhtani have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage.

An official statement issued by them read, "We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout. Thank you, Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani ."

However, the reason behind their separation is still unknown.

Esha Deol tied the knot with Bharat Takhtani in a low-key wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on June 29, 2012. Radhya was born to themin 2017. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Miraya in 2019.

Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She featured in several big films like 'Dhoom', 'Dus', and 'No Entry'.

She made her acting comeback last year, with the thriller series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' alongside actor Ajay Devgn which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

She will also be seen in an upcoming series 'Invisible Woman' alongside veteran actor Suniel Shetty, which is backed by the film arm of Saregama India Yoodlee Films.

Rajesh M Selva of 'Thoongaa Vanam' and 'Kadaram Kondan' fame is helming the project.

