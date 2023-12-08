Esha Deol pens adorable birthday wish for her "darling papa" Dharmendra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : As the He-Man of Bollywood Dharmendra turned 88 years old today, he received a special wish from his daughter Esha Deol.

Esha took to Instagram and shared a priceless picture with her dad on this special day.

In one of the pictures, Dharmendra is seen planting a kiss on Esha's forehead.

All smiles as the father-daughter duo posed for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy birthday my darling papa [?] love you.. I pray for you to always be happy,healthy & strong [?] I just love you so much "

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section to wish the actor on birthday.

Bobby Deol dropped red heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "God bless to He- Man [?]"

Another user commented, "Happy Birthday dharam paaji"

Dharmendra is considered one of the best action heroes of Indian cinema and is also known as the He-Man of Bollywood.

He has delivered remarkable performances in films like 'Sholay', 'Pratiggya', 'The Burning Train' and many more.

He was last seen in director Karan Johar's film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Apart from that, he also has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming untitled romantic film.

He will also be seen in a war drama titled 'Ikkis'. Dharmendra will share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the film.

"Ikkis" is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his exemplary service to the nation.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie is yet to get a release date.

He will also be seen in director Anil Sharma's next 'Apne 2' opposite Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol.

