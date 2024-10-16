Esha Deol pens adorable birthday wish for mother Hema Malini

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : As Bollywood's 'dream girl' Hema Malini turned a year older on Wednesday, her daughter and actor Esha Deol penned a lovely birthday message on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha shared a beautiful picture with her mother, in which the two looked gorgeous in ethnic outfits. The loving bond of mother-daughter can be seen in the photo.

She wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday my adorable mamma..Love you"

After her post, fans also wished the actor-turned-politician in the comment section.

One of the fans wrote, "Greetings and blessings"

Another fan mentioned, "Happy Birthday"

Actor Celina Jaitly also took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her with a special message, "Happiest birthday dearest @dreamgirlhemamalini ji. Your radiant beauty and brilliant personality will make anyone standing next to you look like Shrek ( that will be me ).Hemaji's cinematic journey is a blend of beauty, talent, and sheer dedication, making her the enduring "Dream Girl" and a beloved icon of Indian cinema."

"Her unforgettable performances in films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta and Baghban showcased your incredible range, grace, and emotional depth, captivating audiences across generations. Beyond the screen, Hemaji's role as a Member of Parliament reflects her commitment to serving the nation with the same passion she brings to her art. As both an actor and a leader, she stands as a shining example of strength, elegance, and resilience, continuing to inspire millions with her journey. Happy birthday to you, wishing you a healthy happy long life. Big hug," she added.

Born on October 16, 1948, Hema Malini, fondly known as the "Dream Girl," Hema Malini has not only captivated audiences with her beauty and grace but has also delivered powerful performances that have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. She is known for her roles in 'Sapno Ka Saudagar', 'Dream Girl', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Johnny Mera Naam', 'Lal Patthar', 'Sanyasi', 'Dharmatma', 'Pratiggya', 'Sholay', 'Trishul',' Baghban', among others.

