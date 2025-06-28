Esha Deol presents Himachal Ratan Award to Kullu folk singer Inderjeet

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 28 : Kullu folk singer Inderjeet was conferred the prestigious Himachal Ratan award during the 10th edition of the Excellence Iconic Awards 2025 in Dehradun. Bollywood actress Esha Deol presented the award in recognition of Inderjeet's outstanding contribution to the preservation and global promotion of Himachal Pradesh's rich folk heritage.

Hailing from the small village of Doghri, Kullu Manali, Inderjeet's musical journey began against all odds. Born on March 12, 1992, without any formal training or resources, he launched his first video album "Dil Ka Kya Kasoor" at the age of 16, featuring 10 self-written and composed songs, as per the press release.

His 2016 breakout song "Haade Mere Mamua" brought him into the limelight, followed by massive hits like "Laadi Shauni," "Pakhli Maanu," "Budhua Mama," and "Saaja Laga Maghe Ra", garnering millions of views on YouTube and resonating deeply with audiences across the globe.

"My songs are not just for entertainment; they carry a message," Inderjeet said while accepting the award. "Some are rooted in our Dev Sanskriti like 'Atharah Karadu', while others like 'Mata Kerade Nasha' aim to steer youth away from substance abuse. I'm happy that after research and a proper selection process, I have been honoured for promoting my culture through my singing," as per the press release.

Inderjeet has composed and performed over 100 songs and has graced stages both in India and abroad. He is widely celebrated for reviving fading elements of Himachali folk tradition. His music has been applauded by governors, chief ministers, and art connoisseurs alike.

"This award is not just for me, but for every lover of Himachal, for every supporter of our culture," he said. "I am happy to be among nearly 100 awardees from across the country who were honoured today not just for singing, but for excellence in art and culture. I dedicate this recognition to my well-wishers and the people of Himachal Pradesh." he said, as per the press release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor