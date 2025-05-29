Esha Deol reveals why she looked forward to going for her parents shoots

Mumbai, May 29 Actress Esha Deol fondly recalls her childhood days in Ooty in 1987, reminiscing about accompanying her parents, Dharmendra and Hema Malini, on their shoots and always looking forward to spending time horse riding.

Esha took to Instagram to share a nostalgic picture from her childhood, an adorable photo of her sitting atop a horse named Shanti, accompanied by her trusted caretaker.

For the caption, she wrote: “This was Ooty in 1987 . That gorgeous mare in brown is Shanti and her caretaker Ramu. I remember going so often with my parents for their shoots and always looked forward to my morning and evenings spending time horse riding.”

The actress recalled she would go all over the town riding the horse.

“Shanti was gentle and a dream to ride . We would go all over town and explore the hills & market places together. Miss those moments now and I’m thankful to Ramu who taught me not just horse riding but how to feed Shanti , pet her & fall in love with animals.#throwbackthursday #horseriding #ooty #hillstation #1980s #india #love #eshadeol #gratitude,” she wrote.

Esha made her acting debut in the romantic thriller Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe in 2002. She tasted success in the political film Aayutha Ezhuthu, the action thrillers Dhoom and Dus, Kaal, and the comedy No Entry.

This was followed by a setback and a hiatus. She returned to acting with the streaming series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega.

Esha’s latest work includes ‘Tumko Meri Kasam,’ which is believed to be based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of the well-known Indira IVF chain.

Helmed by Vikram Bhatt, "Tumko Meri Kasam," also stars Adah Sharma, Durgesh Kumar, Sushant Singh, Nazeea Syed Hasan, Shubhankar Das, and Manmeet Singh Sawhney in key roles, along with others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor