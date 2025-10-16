Esha Deol sends heartfelt birthday wishes to "Dream Girl of the nation" Hema Malini

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : Actor Esha Deol extended a warm and heartfelt birthday wish to her mother, veteran Bollywood actress and Member of Parliament Hema Malini.

Popularly known as the "Dream Girl" of Indian cinema, Hema Malini, turned a year older on Thursday and received an outpouring of birthday wishes from fans, admirers, and colleagues across the country.

Marking the occasion, Esha Deol shared unseen pictures with her mother from what appeared to be a special celebration. The photos show the mother-daughter duo posing for pictures, appearing all cheerful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

{{{{twitter_post_id####

While Esha was dressed in a simple traditional outfit, Hema Malini could be seen in a white-and-red saree, decked up with floral garlands.

"Happy birthday to my Queen my mamma & The Dream Girl of the nation .... We love you," Esha wrote in her caption.

The post was instantly flooded with birthday messages from fans, with many calling Hema Malini an icon of timeless beauty and strength.

Veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha and yesteryear actress Saira Banu also paid tributes to the legendary actress.

Sharing an old photograph featuring herself, Hema Malini, and the late Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu wrote, "Hema has always been a vision of grace, beauty, and quiet strength, a true "Dream Girl" not just on screen, but in every way she carries herself. Over the years, our friendship has been one of warmth, mutual respect, and shared memories of an era that was filled with love for cinema, laughter, and companionship."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

Shatrughan Sinha also wished her on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "May you be blessed with happiness, prosperity, peace, a healthy long life in abundance always. Love & regards to your family. God bless! #BirthCelebrations."

May you be blessed with happiness, prosperity, peace, a healthy long life in abundance always. Love & regards to your family. God bless!#BirthCelebrations pic.twitter.com/hypaiAuCnI— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 16, 2025

}}}}

Born in 1948, Hema Malini began her acting career with the Tamil film Ithu Sathiyam and later made her Hindi film debut in Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968). She rose to prominence with films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Dream Girl, Sholay, Johnny Mera Naam, Lal Patthar, Dharmatma, Sanyasi, Trishul, Pratiggya, and Baghban, among others.

Over the decades, she not only earned acclaim for her acting but also carved a niche as a dancer, filmmaker, producer, and politician. Currently serving as a Member of Parliament from Mathura (BJP), she continues to inspire generations with her versatility and dedication to public life.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor