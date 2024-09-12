Esha Deol, Vicky Kaushal bump into each other at Lalbaugcha Raja, engage in conversation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 : Esha Deol on Thursday visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Vicky Kaushal also arrived to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa.

Vicky ran into Esha Deol during the visit and they both can be seen interacting with each other. Vicky looked stunning in a light blue shirt, while Esha opted for a mauve kurta combination.

She looked simple and elegant. They were seen getting engaged in a conversation.

Lalbaugcha Raja, known for its grandeur, continues to be a central attraction during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The iconic Ganesh idol, housed at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, is a central attraction during this vibrant festival, drawing thousands of worshippers seeking blessings from the revered deity.

On September 5, the first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja for this year's festival was unveiled.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934.

The idol and its celebrations are managed by the Kambli family, who have been custodians of this revered image for over 80 years.

The 10-day festival that commenced from Ganesh Chaturthi on September 6 will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi.

During the festival, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcome Ganesh idols into their homes, offer prayers and visit the colourful pandals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal's visit comes amid growing excitement for his upcoming film 'Chhaava.'

The historical drama, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, stars Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The film's teaser, released earlier this week, has been met with enthusiasm, including praise from wife Katrina Kaif on Instagram, who described it as "raw, brutal, and glorious." 'Chhaava' is slated for release on December 6, 2024.

Vicky's recent film, 'Bad Newz,' premiered on July 19, 2024.

