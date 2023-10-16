Esha Deol wishes mother Hema Malini a happy birthday in adorable way, calls her "divine lady"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : On the occasion of veteran actor Hema Malini's 75th birthday, her daughter Esha Deol penned a note filled with praises.

"Happy birthday mamma [?][?][?] Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse.. A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer , honest politician & the list can just go on & on ... you are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren. There can be only one Dream girl one Hemamalini," Esha wrote.

She added, "stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong [?]I love you [?]."

Esha also dropped a few pictures with Hema Malini. In one of the images, Esha is seen giving a peck on her mother's cheek.

Hema Malini, who is popularly known as Dream Girl, has given numerous hits in Bollywood. The actress made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam and made her debut in Hindi cinema with the 1968 movie Sapno Ka Saudagar. She was last seen in Shimla Mirchi (2020), starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

Hema Malini is also a politician. She won the Mathura Lok Sabha seat for two consecutive terms in 2014 and 2019 on a BJP ticket. Before that, she was a member of the Rajya Sabha.

