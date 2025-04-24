Esha gives glimpse of an 80s morning with her mother Hema Malini, sister Ahana

Mumbai, April 24 Actress Esha Deol shared a throwback picture from a "beautiful 80s morning," featuring her mother Hema Malini in her younger days and her toddler sister Ahana.

Esha took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures from her childhood days on Thursday morning. The first heartwarming photo radiates sibling love and retro charm. The image shows Esha and Ahana wearing matching blue printed dresses from the 1980s. Esha is cheerfully holding the younger one in her arms. She has a joyful smile on her face and a cassette player in her hand.

The second captures a beautiful mother-daughter moment from the past. The image shows Hema seated behind her two young girls. All three are outdoors, perhaps on a terrace or patio, with some trees and potted plants in the background.

Esha captioned the image: “A beautiful morning back in the 80’s #throwbackthursday @dreamgirlhemamalini and Ahana Deol Vohra.”

On the acting front, Esha’s latest work includes ‘Tumko Meri Kasam,’ which is believed to be based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of the well-known Indira IVF chain.

Helmed by Vikram Bhatt, "Tumko Meri Kasam," also stars Adah Sharma, Durgesh Kumar, Sushant Singh, Nazeea Syed Hasan, Shubhankar Das, and Manmeet Singh Sawhney in key roles, along with others.

On March 20, Esha’s mother Hema Malini showered praises on her daughter after watching 'Tumko Meri Kasam'.

She called Esha’s performance mature, dignified, and wholesome.

Hema had written: "Watched Esha in Tumko Meri Kasam at the premiere last night. Under Vikram Bhat’s able direction, so proud that Esha has given a mature, dignified, wholesome performance as have all the other artistes. Anupam Kher was as in all his films, the complete artiste.”

“The film is based on the true story of a doctor. Gave me such pleasure and satisfaction to watch a well made film on the big screen.”

