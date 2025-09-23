Esha Gupta embarks on a spiritual journey, attempts to understand the true purpose of life

Mumbai, Sep 23 Actress Esha Gupta paid a visit to the iconic Shivoham Shiva Temple in Bengaluru - a spiritual sanctuary known for its 65-foot Lord Shiva statue and its Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra.

During her visit, Esha sought divine blessings of Lord Shiva and also participated in the temple's Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra - a special pilgrimage that simulates the actual journey to the holy shrine located amidst the Trikuta mountains.

Esha further engaged in an interactive podcast with AiR, where she talked about things like true happiness, love, and her journey toward self-realization.

Moreover, Esha also lent her voice for a moving book testimonial for AiR, sharing the enlightening teachings on how to find enduring bliss through self-knowledge.

Reflecting on her visit, Esha revealed, "The Shivoham Shiva Temple is a haven of peace and divine energy. My visit to Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was a profoundly touching experience, bringing to mind the potential within each of us."

Talking about her podcast with AiR, she added, "My discussion with AiR was inspiring—his understanding of happiness and self-realization helped me to understand the purpose of life and true bliss. I'm humbled to be part of his work through the podcast and book testimonial, and I hope to return to this sacred place."

AiR - Atman in Ravi said, “It was a privilege to have Esha Gupta visit Shivoham Shiva Temple. Her true curiosity and willingness to grow spiritually complement our purpose of guiding seekers to find their true selves. Our podcast interview on happiness and her moving testimonial demonstrate her dedication to sharing positivity and inner awakening."

Work-wise, Esha will next be seen in the highly anticipated sequel "Dhamaal 4". Directed by Indra Kumar, "Dhamaal 4" enjoys a stellar cast with Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles, along with others.

