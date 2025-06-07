Esha Gupta & Usain Bolt come together for an unexpected collaboration in Greece

Mumbai, June 7 Bollywood diva Esha Gupta has joined forces with the fastest man on the planet, Usain Bolt for an exciting collaboration.

These two coming from completely opposite worlds will be setting Greece ablaze with their unexpected association.

Usain dropped a couple of sneak peeks from his time in Greece, where he was seen vibing on what seemed to be a yacht.

On the other hand, Esha looked as stunning as ever in a white backless dress while posing with the team.

Esha and Usain were seen twinning in white, making for a dynamic duo.

Dropping the photos and videos on IG, the retired Jamaican sprinter wrote, "THE SYMMETRY IS UNDENIABLE - Bolt vibes only in 🇬🇷 this week, sweet lord I love the place: Bringing you the aura, the plate smashing chaos and the Jamaican coolness from the @hublot Loves Summer launch in Mykonos. Usain gives a shout out to our future sprint star @gout.goutt too."

"Such goated people on this one too, the vibes were high, even found a scar twin in @mcguallar - absolute scenes at the end in the restaurant, the Greeks must be crazy! As for the watch, the gulf colours work for me, if I didn’t have the storm trooper…. #hublotlovessummer #andrewlovesalphabeer #nodaysoff," he added.

Esha reacted to the post with three red heart emojis.

In another professional update, Esha has been paired opposite Ajay Devgn in the forthcoming laughter ride, "Dhamaal 4".

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the fourth installment in the 'Dhamaal' franchise will also feature Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan in important roles, along with others.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, "Dhamaal 4" is being jointly backed by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor