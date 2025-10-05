Ethan Hawke on physical transformation for 'Blue Moon'

Washington, DC [US], October 5 : Actor and writer Ethan Hawke opened up on the physical transformation and the difference he observed in how he was treated after he went from blue eyes to brown for his new film, 'Blue Moon', according to People.

He discussed wearing brown contacts and shaving his head to portray Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart.

"It's funny, I've read reviews that cite the prosthetics or a bald cap or all these different things, none of which is there," Hawke said, adding, The different eye colour "somehow changed my face dramatically," he said, "in a way that I didn't understand or anticipate."

"But I found the eyes had the biggest impact. And I noticed it right away with my cast mates. They were like everybody treated me differentlythe height, obviously, the hair, obviously, the body language, the voice. There were a lot of things that went into creating this character, but I found the eyes the most dramatic," as quoted by People.

Directed by Richard Linklater, 'Blue Moon' also stars Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale and Andrew Scott.

According to a synopsis, the film finds "legendary lyricist Lorenz Hart (Hawke) bravely facing the future as his professional and private life unravels at the opening night party for his former partner's hit show Oklahoma!," as reported by People.

"By the time this night is over," the synopsis added, "Hart will have confronted both a world that no longer values his talent and the seeming impossibility of love."

Hawke spoke on his physical transformation, saying, "My wife didn't like it. And I didn't like that."

The actor married Ryan in 2008. They share Clementine, 17, and Indiana, 14, and Hawke is also dad to Maya, 27, and Levon, 23, with ex-wife Uma Thurman, as per the outlet.

Later in the Hamptons International Film Festival Q&A, Hawke was asked if he takes breaks from work somewhere in his busy schedule. The actor looked into the audience for his wife, who responded: "No."

"I was wondering what you would say," he said, adding, "Sometimes I feel like there is [a break] but then she'll tell me it lasted, like, two hours but it's a dark two hours. I'm restless and like to work and really enjoy it."

He shared why he enjoys working with Ryan, with whom he runs the production company Under the Influence.

"One of the things that's been great about falling in love with a partner and sharing your work is you don't have to compartmentalise your life," said Hawke. "Because I love what I do so much, and it's really hard for me to keep it in a box over there. ... It's really fun to do together. It makes me a lot more productive," reported People.

Blue Moon is in select theatres on October 17, then everywhere on October 24.

