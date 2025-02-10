'Euphoria' drops first season 3 pic as production gets underway

Washington [US], February 10 : Euphoria fans are in for a treat as the third season has officially begun filming.

HBO, on Monday, took to Instagram to confirm the news along with a first-look image from the new season. The first-look picture shows Zendaya's character, Rue, in a dimly lit room, looking over her shoulder.

Along with the picture, the network added a caption that read, "Euphoria season 3 is in production."

This marks the beginning of a new chapter for the hit series, which last aired in early 2022.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the delay in production was due to several reasons, including the busy schedules of the cast and creator Sam Levinson's work on another HBO series, The Idol. Reports also suggest that the relationship between Zendaya and Levinson cooled during the long break.

Most of the main cast, including Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Colman Domingo, will return for the eight-episode season. However, Storm Reid will not be part of the new installment, reported the publication.

As of now, HBO has not announced a premiere date for the new season.

Meanwhile, another major HBO series, House of the Dragon, is also making progress on its next season. Cast members Matt Smith and Fabian Frankel recently shared that filming for Season 3 is well underway.

