'Euphoria' star Zendaya bags best actress award but skips the 2023 Golden Globes

Zendaya's performance in HBO's Euphoria earned her the title of best actress in a TV drama series at the 2023 Golden Globes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based news outlet, the 'Euphoria' star, however, was not present to accept the award at Tuesday's 80th Golden Globes. Presenters Jay Ellis and Glen Powell collected the award on her behalf.

She was the first winner to skip the awards presentation on Tuesday evening.

Following the uproar surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association last year, the NBC decided not to cover the Globes ceremony, which saw a full house this year. The 2021 awards event was hosted remotely because of the pandemic.

Zendaya, who has also won two Emmys for her performance in Euphoria, won her first Globe award. She triumphed over competitors Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily), Laura Linney (Ozark), Imelda Staunton (The Crown), and Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon) in the category.

In addition to Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, which is set to be released this summer, Zendaya recently finished filming on Dune: Part Two, which will be released in November.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (which at the time had no Black member slack) diversity and other accountability issues led to a boycott of the 2022 ceremony by artists, media and creatives. As a result, the ceremony didn't appear on television.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor