Eva Longoria opens up about her role in 'The Pickup'

Los Angeles [US], August 1 : Ahead of the premiere of 'The Pickup' on OTT, actor Eva Longoria shared insights about her character.

In the action-comedy 'The Pickup', Eva will be seen sharing screen space with Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer. She has joined the cast as Natalie, Murphy's on-screen wife.

Opening up about her role, Eva said, "What I loved about the script and what I love about this film too is that I play Eddie's wife, but I end up going along for the ride. I end up part of the adventure. And through a series of circumstances, I end up in trouble with them, and I'm probably the most sane person in the situation."

"I save the day at the end. I think it's really fun when you're not just the wife of or the girlfriend in a film, when you play a vital part in the adventure," Eva was quoted as saying.

Produced and directed by Tim Story, and written by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows, The Pickup is set to premiere on August 6, 2025, on Prime Video, in English, with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

