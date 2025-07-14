Eva Longoria to direct 'Anita de Monte Laughs Last'

Los Angeles [US], July 14 : Eva Longoria has come on board to direct the film adaptation of 'Anita de Monte Laughs Last'.

Xochitl Gonzalez will pen the screenplay based on her bestselling novel about a first-generation Ivy League student who uncovers the genius work of a female artist decades after her suspicious death, as per Variety.

'Anita de Monte Laughs Last' has been described as "a propulsive, witty examination of power, love, and art, daring to ask who gets to be remembered and who is left behind in the rarefied world of the elite." The novel was published in 2024.

Longoria will also produce the project under her Hyphenate Media Group banner alongside Cris Abrego (the company's CEO) and Jada Miranda (president of television).

"Anita de Monte Laughs Last" also reunites Longoria with Searchlight, which distributed her feature directorial debut "Flamin' Hot." The film premiered at SXSW, where it won the audience award; then, it was a hit on Hulu and Disney+, hailed as the studio's most-watched streaming launch at the time and the first title to make Nielsen Weekly's Top 10 Chart.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor