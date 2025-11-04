Eva Mendes denies moving to the UK with husband Ryan Gosling, kids

Los Angeles, Nov 4 Hollywood actress Eva Mendes, who is also the wife of Hollywood star Ryan Gosling, is calling out fake news again. The actress has denied reports which stated that she and her husband have moved their family abroad.

On Monday, November 3 (Pacific Standard Time), the actress confirmed that she, her longtime partner and their two daughters, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, 9, have not moved to England, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Media reports earlier stated that the family of four moved from the U.S. to London. In response, the actress posted a photo of the article to her Instagram Stories, and denied the move, writing, "WRONG again @dailymail”.

Eva Mendes, 51, confessed that though she’s been loving her time in London, she “can't wait to get back home and celebrate the @dodgers World Series championship. Go Dodgers”.

As per ‘People’, the actress' statement follows the October rumors that she and Gosling, 44, purchased a home in North London and that Esmeralda and Amada were enrolled in school in London.

The family’s current stay in London coincides with Ryan Gosling's role in the latest ‘Star Wars’ film, ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’. While Eva Mendes is by his side supporting his latest acting job, she revealed last year that she “was never in love with acting”.

"I don't mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn't a great actress”, she told The Times in October 2024. “I had my moments when I worked with really great people”.

Despite the opportunity to work with great co-stars, she said that she had been offered “some pretty s***** roles”.

"That's all they would say at the beginning, 'she's too ethnic for this, too ethnic for that’. It was so crazy. That was the constant note”, she added.

