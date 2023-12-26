Eva Mendes hilariously calls Ryan Gosling "Our Man"

Washington [US], December 26 : American actor Eva Mendes praised Ryan Gosling and music producer Mark Ronson for their new version of the hit song 'I'm Just Ken' from 'Barbie'.

She corrected herself and called Ryan "Our Man" in a lighthearted way as she reacted to a comment by one of the social media users on her post, reported People.

She took to her Instagram handle to share a video in which Gosling can be seen playing a piano while the camera moves around the studio, focusing on the actor at first, then moving to Ronson working on a mixing board.

Gosling and Ronson can be heard talking about how to begin the song while the lyrics "I'm Just Ken / Merry Kristmas Barbie" emerge on the screen.

In her caption, she wrote, "So grateful to @iammarkronson for getting my man to make more music. Dead Man's Bones is my favorite band ....when I first heard Ryan sing, MY HEART EXPLODED. More Ryan & Ronson musica por favor!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1FmUz7Sq08/?hl=en

According to People, however, some in the comments jokingly took offence to Mendes referring to Gosling as "my man."

"Eva, I really live [sic] you, but please don't say my man, please try with our man, we all love him," one commenter wrote.

"@rosemontes.o you're right ! Our Man. It'll never happen again. Merry Christmas! Lots of love !!" Mendes hilariously responded.

Mendes, who has been promoting his role as Ken in 'Barbie' this year, has already supported Gosling from the sidelines on past occasions.

Gosling appreciates the support that the actress has shown him throughout the process, as seen by her wearing his face on a T-shirt and reposting positive remarks from the film's director Greta Gerwig.

Mendes and Gosling have been linked since 2011, after meeting on the set of their movie 'The Place Beyond the Pines'. Although the couple has never married, they share two children, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.

Barbie emerged as 2023's highest-grossing movie. Gosling isn't afraid to play the same part in a future follow-up, even if there aren't any formal plans for one yet.

"Can it be a husky Ken? Can I play Husky Ken, like Sandwich Ken? Can I play that Ken next time?" he joked during a panel conversation at London's BFI Southbank earlier this month, per Variety.

Although Gosling may be interested, Margot Robbie, who co-produced the film and starred as 'Barbie' herself, isn't quite so sure. In an interview with Cillian Murphy for Variety Actors on Actors, the actress discussed the prospects of a 'Barbie' sequel. She said she wasn't sure the world needed another version of the film, but she wouldn't completely rule it out either.

"We put everything into that movie and it's so good, that I'm like, 'Oh, no!' " said Robbie, 33. "And I was also so proud of the fact that it wasn't a sequel or a prequel or a remake, which is getting rarer and rarer these days ... that part of me is like 'Oh, no, if we do a Barbie 2 ... I don't know.' "

'Barbie' is now streaming on Max.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor