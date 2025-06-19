Eva Mendes recalls her "bonding experience" with Ryan Gosling when they started dating

Washington DC [US], June 19 : Actress Eva Mendes recalled how she and Ryan Gosling bonded when they first started dating, reported People.

"I always thought it was a Cuban thing that we love to clean, and we love a clean kitchen," said Mendes, adding, "Some of my best memories from when I was little are of my mom cleaning the house over the weekend. She'd be playing a record super loudly, and it would wake me up. There was the smell of Pine-Sol and the sounds of her singing to El Puma."

Mendes started dating Gosling, 44, in 2011 while they starred together in 'The Place Beyond the Pines', she discovered the actor had a similar passion for cleanliness. "He would come over. He just loved it. When my family was around, we would literally take over the kitchen. It had to be clean."

Mendes added, "It was a bonding experience."

The Training Day star also spoke about the recent expansion of the Skura Style x Eva Mendes Collection, the lifestyle brand she co-owns. "I have my own packaging, which I'm just nuts for. It was so fun designing that," reported People.

On talking abut her plans with daughters Esmeralda Amada, 10, and Amada Lee, 9, whom she shares with Gosling, Mendes indicated she's just happy to be by their side. "Summer is their time to be kids, and I'm really taking it in... I just want to be with them. Whatever I'm doing, as long as I'm with them and Ryan, of course, that's where I'm happiest," reported People.

Mendes has focused on parenting since welcoming her first daughter, stepping away from acting since 2014's Gosling-directed Lost River, aside from voicing a character on the children's series Bluey.

