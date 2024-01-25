Eva Mendes says she is "proud of" Ryan Gosling's Oscar nomination for 'Barbie'

Los Angeles [US], January 25 : Actor Eva Mendes is happy for her partner, Ryan Gosling after he was nominated for an Oscar. She congratulated him for his portrayal of Ken in Greta Gerwig's directorial film 'Barbie', according to Deadline.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote a message on his achievement and congratulated him for the nomination, despite all the criticism he received before the film was released.

"So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars," Eva mentioned in her post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2fqJWKuZXs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Gosling's Barbie co-star and fellow Oscar nominee, America Ferrera, took to the comments to also praise the actor for his work.

"He is brilliant as Ken!" Ferrera replied. "Pulled off a triple somersault performance! We're so lucky it was him and I'm so grateful for the way he showed up with his superstardom, and continues to show up to support all the women in this process! He is a class act and insanely deserving and talented."

Mendes replied to Ferrera's message, adding, "Felicidades!!! I love you hermana!!! Bravo to YOU, reina!!"

Just a day before, Gosling released a statement extending his support to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, who were snubbed in the Best Director and Best Actress categories, respectively.

"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film," Gosling said in the statement. "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement," reported Deadline.

