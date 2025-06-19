Eva Mendes shares how she and hubby Ryan Gosling bonded during initial dating phase

Los Angeles, June 19 Hollywood actress Eva Mendes is revisiting some old places, as she has recalled the unexpected way she and Ryan Gosling bonded when they first started dating.

The actress began dating Gosling, 44, in 2011 while they starred together in ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“I always thought it was a Cuban thing that we love to clean, and we love a clean kitchen”, Mendes, 51, said in a recent interview with New Beauty. “Some of my best memories from when I was little are of my mom cleaning the house over the weekend. She’d be playing a record super loudly, and it would wake me up. There was the smell of Pine-Sol and the sounds of her singing to El Puma”.

As per ‘People’, she discovered the actor had a similar passion for cleanliness. “He would come over. He just loved it. When my family was around, we would literally take over the kitchen. It had to be clean”, she added. “It was a bonding experience”.

The ‘Training Day’ star also spoke about the recent expansion of the Skura Style x Eva Mendes Collection, the lifestyle brand she co-owns. She said, “I have my own packaging, which I’m just nuts for. It was so fun designing that”.

As for summer plans with daughters Esmeralda Amada, 10, and Amada Lee, 9, whom she shares with Gosling, Mendes indicated she’s just happy to be by their side. “Summer is their time to be kids, and I'm really taking it in... I just want to be with them. Whatever I'm doing, as long as I'm with them and Ryan, of course, that's where I'm happiest”, she added.

It's believed the couple secretly tied the knot in a small, intimate ceremony in California, around 2016. The actress publicly referred to Gosling as her husband in November 2022, confirming their marital status.

