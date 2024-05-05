Eva Mendes shows support for Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy'

Washington [US], May 5 : Actor Eva Mendes showed her support for Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy'. She shared a picture with him in gold outfits referring to his stuntman character in the movie, reported People.

"Do you believe in happy endings?" Mendes wrote in the caption on her Instagram handle. "Aliana & Space Cowboy together at last."

In 'The Fall Guy', Gosling plays a stunt double for the character Space Cowboy (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), who romances an extraterrestrial named Aliana in the imaginary film directed by Emily Blunt's character. Mendes joked in her post that she and Gosling were the two characters.

"If you know, you know ... ," the actress added in her post while tagging the movie.

Mendes' support for Gosling's latest film comes after the actor kindly congratulated her on her future production when promoting 'The Fall Guy' in the UK last month.

During the film's U.K. press tour, Gosling wore a T-shirt with the title of Mendes' children's book Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, which will be released this autumn, written across the front in black letters.

Mendes releases her first children's picture book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, on Sept. 17. The actress told PEOPLE in February that the book was a "love letter" to her and Gosling's own daughters, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8.

At the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Fall Guy' on April 30, Gosling said of Mendes' new project it is "such a beautiful book."We read a lot of kids' books and it's one of the best I have read," he raved. "It's really about something and beautiful," reported People.

