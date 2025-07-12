Evan Rachel Wood confirms she is not returning for 'Practical Magic 2', says "I was not asked to come back"

Washington DC [US], July 12 : Actress Evan Rachel Wood, who played Kylie Owens in the 1998 romantic fantasy film 'Practical Magic', made it clear that she won't be returning for the sequel, reported People.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Evan wrote, "I am getting asked about this a lot, so l'll just clear it up now;I was not asked to come back and be in the #PracticalMagic sequel. l offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line."

The post continued, "I was told they are re-casting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters."

In the original film, Wood played Kylie Owens, the eldest daughter of Sally Owens (Sandra Bullock), who goes to live with her eccentric aunts after the death of her father, Michael (Mark Feuerstein), as reported by People.

The announcement came after the news that Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest are reprising their roles as the aunts to Sally Owens (Bullock, 60) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman) from the original 1998 film.

New additions to the cast are Joey King as Sally's daughter, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Mariduena and Solly McLeod.

In a statement, the filmmaking team behind 'Practical Magic 2', which includes director Susanne Bier, taking over from Griffin Dunne said, "Twenty-five years ago, Sally, Gillian, Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny flew off the pages of Alice Hoffman's beloved novel and into theaters around the world, and we are thrilled to bring the Owens family back to the big screen with Joey, Lee, Maisie, Solly and Xolo joining the next chapter in our story," reported People.

"The enduring affection for these characters has been our inspiration to deliver the next instalment in the Owens' story to new fans, and those who've been with us since the beginning," they added.

'Practical Magic' is a 1998 American romantic fantasy film based on the 1995 novel Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman. The film was directed by Griffin Dunne and stars Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing, Aidan Quinn, and Goran Visnjic, according to People.

'Practical Magic 2' is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 18, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor