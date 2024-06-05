Evangeline Lilly announces temporary departure from acting: 'I am ready and I am happy'

Washington [US], June 5 : Evangeline Lilly, known for her roles in 'Lost' and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has recently made a surprising announcement about her career.

In an Instagram post, Lilly revealed her decision to step away from acting, expressing her readiness and happiness about this new chapter in her life.

In her heartfelt post, Lilly shared, "Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment. I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong. A new season has arrived, and I AM READY...and I AM HAPPY."

Accompanying the post was a video of Lilly on the set of 'Lost,' where she addressed her aspirations for the future, expressing her desire to retire from acting and focus on building a family and making a humanitarian impact.

Furthermore, Lilly included a clip of poet Maya Angelou discussing the essence of life and the inevitability of death, which resonated deeply with her.

She commented that Angelou's words perfectly captured her own sentiments about life and its meaning.

Having recently starred in 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,' Lilly's decision has sparked curiosity about her future plans. This unexpected announcement has left fans and industry insiders speculating about the potential directions her life and career may take.

Evangeline Lilly's journey from her early career in the 2000s to her prominent roles in 'Lost,' 'The Hobbit' films, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has captivated audiences worldwide.

