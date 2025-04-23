"Even today, it's a favourite for sangeets": Manish Malhotra recalls designing iconic blue lehenga for 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' was released over 22 years ago and it is still considered a fan favourite.

The presence of romance, humor, and heartwarming messages, coupled with stellar performances and memorable music made 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' stand out.

To date, moviegoers can watch this film on loop. In fact, the songs of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' have been amping up Indian wedding festivities since 2003, especially 'Maahi Ve'.

And whenever fans listen to 'Maahi Ve', images of Preity Zinta dolled up in a beautiful blue lehenga with silver embroidery instantly pop up in their minds. She looked like a vision in blue that it literally became impossible for audience to take their eyes off her in that song.

Hands down, credits go to ace designer Manish Malhotra for creating that beautiful offbeat blue lehenga for her.

The nude and blue lehenga perfectly captured the essence of the song and many real-life happily-ever-afters too as several women replicated Preity's look for their pre-wedding functions.

Interestingly, on Tuesday, Manish Malhotra recalled designing the iconic blue lehenga for Preity Zinta. He also shared a picture of the costume sketch that he created.

Manish feels that this blue lehenga is refreshing and timeless. Fashionistas would definitely agree with him.

"It was my first time bringing this combination of nude and blue to the big screen, and it's still one of my most popular designs. It felt fresh yet timeless. Even today, it's a favourite for sangeets - elegant, effortless, and perfect for any celebration," Manish said.

In the film, Preity accessorised the blue lehenga with a maang tikka and a silver jewellery. And no doubt, she spelled elegance and grance with the way she carried her entire look.

