"Ever to be a part of it any day again": Amitabh Bachchan celebrates one year of 'Kalki 2898' release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated one year of the release of his film 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

On Friday, Vyjayanthi Movies on X wrote, "We started with a dream...and you turned it into an epic. Celebrating 1 YEAR of #Kalki2898AD...Thank you to the audience. This journey is yours as much as ours #1YearForKalki2898AD #1YearForKalkiKARNAge @SrBachchan @ikamalhaasan #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @DishPatani."

Big B retweeted the post on X and wrote, "my honoured privilege to be asked to be a part of it .. one that I admired and respected the blessings of Vijayanti films and the elders that ran and connected with it .. ever to be a part of it any day again, IF THEY WERE TO EVER TO ASK .."

Vyjayanthi Movies replied to the tweet.

"@SrBachchan....Sir, It's a true blessing for us to be part of your journey and to celebrate your greatness. You've inspired our lives in ways words can't express. #Kalki2898AD #1YearForKalki2898AD," they replied.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD where nature has vanished and darkness prevails, 'Kalki 2898 AD' marks the first instalment in the Kalki Cinematic Universe. The film follows the journey of Bhairava, a bounty hunter, as he navigates this dystopian future. Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani feature in the film.

Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

