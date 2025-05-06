"Every artist has a dream, Goongoonalo is where we chase it": Shankar Mahadevan on launch of India's first artist-owned music platform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : In a defining moment for the Indian music fraternity, some of the country's most celebrated musical minds came together at the Jio World Studio Theatre in Mumbai to unveil 'Goongoonalo', a first-of-its-kind, artist-owned digital platform designed to give creators complete control over their work and connect directly with their audience.

The event saw an impressive lineup of more than 30 iconic musicians, including Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Sameer Anjaan, Prasoon Joshi, Hariharan, and many more, who endorsed the platform as a long-overdue response to creative restrictions in the mainstream industry.

Conceived by lyricist Javed Akhtar, composer Shankar Mahadevan, and tech innovator Sridhar Ranganathan, and led by CEO Sherley Singh, Goongoonalo aims to bridge the gap between artistry and business.

It offers musicians a space to publish original content, archival pieces, unreleased classics, and engage fans through workshops, behind-the-scenes features, and live sessions, all while retaining ownership and revenue transparency.

For Shankar Mahadevan, the platform represents more than a new venture, it is a passion project.

"Every artist has a dream, Goongoonalo is where we chase it," he shared, adding, "Artists aren't businessmen, and this is the first time we've found a way to bring both worlds together, on our own terms."

At the launch, lyricist and CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi also reflected on the artistic limitations many creators face.

"Artists often have a canvas to work with, but it's not the sky," he said, adding, "This platform finally lets their hearts speak freely, beyond characters and projects."

Composer Raju Singh echoed the sentiment and said, "When we work for others, we follow their vision. Goongoonalo lets us finally realise our own."

Singer Shaan expressed how the platform offers a home for music that may never have found mainstream acceptance.

"There are compositions by my father that have lived in my heart for 40 years. This is the only space I feel worthy of sharing them," he said.

He emphasised that Goongoonalo encourages high-quality content by fostering healthy, artistic competition.

CEO Sherley Singh, reflecting on how the team came together, said, "Nobody felt like they were attending a press event, it felt like a celebration. That spirit is the soul of Goongoonalo."

The founders were united in their belief that Goongoonalo offers the creative autonomy long denied to artists under traditional music labels and film-driven projects.

Javed Akhtar, whose legacy includes landmark efforts like securing royalties for creators through IPRS, described the day as historic.

"For once, artists decide what reaches the audience," he said.

Artists can now independently release music, poetry, and stories, while fans access exclusive drafts, demos, and participate in everything from virtual jam sessions to lyric-writing workshops.

The Fanverse feature further empowers audiences to design merchandise, support albums via crowdfunding, and even co-create with artists.

Artists and fans can register at www.goongoonalo.com, where they can become part of this family.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor