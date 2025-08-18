"Every Cat Parent Can Relate”: Urfi Javed Gets Accidentally Scratched by Her Pet Cat (See Pic)

Cats are dominating and being a cat parent is a very difficult job, as you can't predict their next move. Many stars are cat parents and Urfi Javed is one of them. Recently Urfi shared a incident were she was randomly attacked by her cat. She shared a photo in which scratch can be seen on her face with blood.

In caption, she wrote "Cat parents can you related? Was just sitting on the sofa and my cat randomly came and starched me (accidentally) ." In the video, she shouts at the cat and says, "Yeh kya kiya tumne. Bahot badtamiz hogaya hai (What have you done? You have become very rude)." Urfi further mention that, due to her scare eyes are swelled up and blood is still coming out.

Earlier, Urfi shared a video on her official Instagram account were she is seen sharing the process of removing lip fillers. While sharing a video she captioned it as, "No this is not a filter , I decided to get my fillers dissolved". She further added, I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were every misplaced. I will get them again but naturally . I’m not saying no to fillers at all. Dissolving is painful ."

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Uorfi Javed’s Old Video of Airport Clash Over Outfit (Watch)

"Also it’s very very important you go to a. Good doctor for fillers, all these doctors with fancy clinics know nothing . Finally I found @dr.rickson , trust me he’s the best," She concluded. Urfi Javed shared a painful video on Instagram showing a doctor injecting her lips to remove lip fillers, resulting in significant swelling of her lips and face.