“Every Family’s Needs Must Be Fulfilled”: Sonu Sood Stands Firm with Punjab’s Flood Victims

More than a month has passed since the devastating floods swept across Punjab, but the suffering in villages is far from over. Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who has been a consistent source of hope in times of crisis, visited the village to see the situation firsthand. What he witnessed only strengthened his resolve to continue helping.

Standing with the victims of the flood-hit villages in Punjab, Sonu Sood said: "Aap dekh rahe ho ki abhi bhi jo floods ke karan takleefey hai, bohut jyada hai aur kariban 40-45 din ho chuke floods ko, aur me hamesha kehta aaya hu, Asli zarurat jo padegi vo abhi padegi kyuki paani ka sthar abhi bhi kayi jagahon par bohut jyada hai aur Jo log madad karrahe hai - bacha rahe hai, vo continue rakhe. Gaon me takleefey ab aane wali hai aur jo-jo parivaar ko jo-jo takleefey hai, zarurate hai unko hume puraa karna hai." Capturing the ground reality from Punjab’s flood-hit villages, he wrote, “Day: 45 Let's come together for the needy."

For the people of Punjab and the nation, these words ring both as a warning and a call to action. Relief is not a one-time gesture, it is a continuous commitment. Sonu Sood’s presence in Punjab is not just about delivering aid, but about amplifying the voice of those cut off from basic necessities, reminding India that the fight is far from over.Over the years, Sonu Sood has become synonymous with hope in times of crisis. Whether during the pandemic, for migrant workers, or now for flood victims, he has shown what it means to use influence with integrity.