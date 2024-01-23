Every girl deserves a chance to pursue her goals: Aishwarya Khare

Mumbai, Jan 23 Actress Aishwarya Khare has expressed her views on the National Girl Child Day, reminiscing about the days when she decided to move to Mumbai along with her sisters to achieve their dreams.

The 'National Girl Child Day' is celebrated on January 24, to spread public awareness about inequities that girls face in Indian society.

Talking about the same, Aishwarya, who essays the role of Lakshmi in 'Bhagya Lakshmi' said: "Coming from a family that has three daughters, I know how difficult it has been for us to achieve our dreams and work towards our goals in life because of society. But, I will be forever thankful to my parents for always supporting us in every way possible to achieve our dreams."

"I believe that every girl deserves the chance to pursue her goals and reach her full potential. When I decided to move to Mumbai along with my two younger sisters, it was my parents who believed in us. Today wherever I am, it is only because of my parents who supported me in making these tough decisions in life."

Aishwarya said: "I moved to Mumbai and became an actress, my sister is in Canada, working towards her career. Even in today’s day, some people do not allow their daughters to study, or encourage them in achieving their dreams, which is not right.

"So, on this day let us remember the importance of giving girls equal rights and opportunities to succeed. Let us empower them with education and support so that they can become the strong, confident leaders of tomorrow."

'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor