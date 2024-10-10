"Every Indian has heard the name 'Tata' since childhood": Madhu Bhandarkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Film director Madhu Bhandarkar paid tribute to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday night.

While speaking to ANI, Bhandarkar shared his thoughts on Tata's contributions to India and his lasting impact on society.

"His contribution in all sectors has been great. He has inspired many people along the way. India will always be grateful for his contribution. He was a very down-to-earth person. Every Indian has heard the name 'Tata' since childhood. He supported so many new startups and the young generation," said Bhandarkar.

Bhandarkar also called for the highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, to be awarded to Tata.

"He should definitely be awarded with the Bharat Ratna," he said.

Ratan Tata's mortal remains, which were kept on the lawns of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai for the public to pay their last respects, were moved to the Worli Crematorium on Thursday evening.

A large crowd gathered at the NCPA to bid farewell to the respected industrialist.

Tributes have poured in from leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Ministers of almost every state.

Gujarat government has declared one day of mourning in respect of Ratan Tata today. The national flag will be flown at half-mast and no cultural or entertainment programme of the government will be held today.

The Maharashtra government has declared one day of mourning.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday night at the Breach Candy Hospital in the city.

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India.

He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

