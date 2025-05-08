‘Every Life Matters’: Ali Zafar Reacts to Airstrike Near Home, Calls for Peace Amid Operation Sindoor

Pahalgam terror attack was one of the worst attack after Pulwama and India responded to it with the air strike on May 7. 'Operation Sindoor' destroyed 9 terrorist camps in Pakistan and POJK. Popular Pakistani actors like Haina Aamir, Mahir Khan, Fawad Khan who enjoys major fan following in India blamed India for the attack and commended operation Sindoor. Actor-singer Ali Zafar, who once worked in Bollywood films and currently lives in Pakistan, is very upset after attack near his house. Ali has written a post about it on social media.

Ali Zafar wrote on social media, "I just heard the sound of a bomb attack while sitting in my house. Do those who are beating the drums of war and celebrating violence even understand the meaning of a possible war between two nuclear-armed countries? This is not a movie. War is a form of loss. Innocent lives, children and many families have to pay the price for this. It is time for the world to wake up and we want peace. There is no need to show off."

He further added, "Every life matters. Our country also has the full right to security. The international community must intervene decisively to stop this madness. Dialogue is the only solution. Speak, listen and solve the problems. The lives of billions of people in this region and around the world depend on it." This is how Ali has expressed his anger and resentment.