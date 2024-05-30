Every Paparazzi has a 'Celebrity Ration Card': Janhvi Kapoor on Why Photographers Follow Bollywood Stars

We often see videos of celebrities being photographed by the media. Many times, these celebrities get irritated by the paparazzi. In the comments sections, people often question why the paparazzi pursue celebrities if they do not respect them. However, did you know that many times it is the PR agencies managing these celebrities who call the media to specific locations? For instance, Janhvi Kapoor recently revealed that during the promotion of "Mr. & Mrs. Mahi," the makers called the media to photograph her and Rajkummar Rao at the airport. She mentioned that the paparazzi seem to have a kind of "ration card" for celebrities.

In an interview with the Lallantop channel, Janhvi Kapoor stated, "To promote my upcoming movie, the media was called, and they came to the airport or wherever I went." She explained that every celebrity has a kind of "ration card," where a picture of a particular celebrity sells for a specific amount, which is why the paparazzi try to capture them. Regarding getting frequently photographed, she revealed that if you don't want to be photographed, you can be, and if you politely ask the paparazzi to stop, they usually comply. She shared, "I asked them to stop coming to my gym because I don't want the world to see me in my gym attire."

In the upcoming film "Mr and Mrs Mahi," directed by Sharan Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be seen together after their previous collaboration in "Roohi." The movie portrays the story of a couple, Mahendra and Mahima, where Mahendra trains Mahima to become a cricketer and represent the country. The film is set to release in cinemas on May 31.