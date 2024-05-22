'Every time a man does a women wrong...': Kajol shares cryptic post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 : Kajol sparked controversy among fans as she dropped a cryptic post on Wednesday, leaving fans wondering if she was aiming her message at someone specific.

"Every time a man does a woman wrong... God pushes his hairline back an inch," read Kajol's cryptic post on her Instagram story.

Earlier today, Kajol sent warm birthday wishes to her dear friend Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, along with a lovely photo to mark the occasion.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kajol shared the photo and wrote, "Happy, happy birthday to this sweet girl @suhanakhan2." In the photo, Suhana is seen posing in a black dress while flaunting her million-dollar smile. Ananya Panday, who shares a close bond with Suhana, also dropped a wholesome post for her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol's upcoming projects include 'Do Patti,' co-starring Kriti Sanon, touted as an exceptional mystery thriller.

