Every visit to the Sringeri Peetham makes me both humble and proud to belong to this heritage, says actress Nabha Natesh

Chennai, Aug 30 Stating that every visit to the holy Sringeri Peetham took her back in time -- reminding her of how it shaped her journey, actress Nabha Natesh, who is now back in the holy town of Sringeri which also happens to be her birth place, has said that every visit to the Peetham made her both humble and proud to belong to this heritage.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy post on her visit to Sringeri, the actress wrote, " Sringeri, my birthplace. A hallowed history that predates the Ramayana. A land sanctified by the tapas of Maharshis, traces its roots to Sage Rishyashringa, who performed the Putrakameshti that blessed King Dasharatha with Sri Rama. This divine link connects to Trethayuga itself."

She further wrote, "Centuries later(8th -14thAD approx) Jagadguru Sri Adi Shankaracharya, struck by the sight of a cobra shading a frog in labor on the Tunga’s banks, chose Sringeri to establish his first Amnaya Peetham. He consecrated Goddess Sharadamba, the embodiment of Knowledge, making Sringeri a radiant seat of Advaita Vedanta.

"Revered as the Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, it remains the Vyakhyana Simhasana—Throne of Transcendental Wisdom—for seekers across generations."

Stating that Sringeri was her first introduction to the Vedas and to art, the actress went on to disclose, "As a child, I was deeply inspired by the history, culture, and wisdom this sacred town radiated. The teachings of this nature-blessed place encouraged me to pour my thoughts and emotions into art and nurtured my love for storytelling."

She further said,"My fascination with Indian mythology and spiritual thinking only grew stronger as I grew older. The streets of Sringeri, alive with cultural practices, inspired me to explore classical music and dance, while its architectural brilliance moved me to paint."

"Nestled amidst dense forests and known for its heavy rainfall, Sringeri instills patience, reflection, and inner strength. Every visit to the Peetham takes me back in time—reminding me of how it shaped my journey, continues to guide me, and makes me both humble and proud to belong to this heritage," she signed off.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor