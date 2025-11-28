Every Woman Deserves to Move, Dream, and Speak Freely: Shivangi Verma

Actress Shivangi Verma who has worked in shows like Tera Ishq Mera Fitoor and Choti Sarrdaarni and is currently seen in the web series Yeh Hai Sanak recently opened up about the social causes closest to her heart. She says, “I’ve always felt deeply connected to causes related to women’s safety and dignity. Growing up, I’ve seen how small inequalities add up to big barriers, and it stayed with me. I feel strongly that every woman deserves to move, dream, and speak freely without fear. It’s a cause that feels personal and urgent.”

On how individuals can make a difference, she adds, “I genuinely believe change starts with the smallest, most consistent choices we make daily. Being kinder, speaking up when something feels wrong, respecting boundaries, supporting local communities—these things matter. If each person fixes their corner of the world, the larger picture naturally becomes brighter.”

For those unsure how to start contributing, Shivangi suggests, “The first step is awareness, just taking time to understand what moves you or concerns you. Once you identify the issue, start small: volunteer for an hour, donate what you can, or even amplify information. You don’t need grand gestures; you just need sincerity.”

Discussing the importance of awareness versus action, she explains, “Both are important, but awareness is the seed and action is the plant. Awareness shapes sensitivity, empathy, and responsibility, but it must lead to action, even if tiny. Only then does a conversation turn into change. One without the other is incomplete.”

Shivangi also emphasizes the role of public figures. “I feel public figures have a responsibility because their voice travels farther. When we speak about a cause, it can spark curiosity, compassion, or even courage in someone who might not have noticed it otherwise. It doesn’t mean preaching; even sharing authentic experiences can create awareness,” she says.

Highlighting urgent social issues in India, she says, “For me, women’s safety and mental health awareness are two issues that need immediate focus. So many people suffer silently, either from fear or stigma, and that silence becomes a barrier to healing and equality. If we can address these, a lot of other societal problems will naturally soften.”

She concludes with a note on social media’s impact, adding, “Social media is a double-edged sword; it has amplified voices, educated people, and brought hidden issues into the light. But at the same time, it can turn sensitive topics into trends and sometimes dilute the seriousness. The key is to use the platform consciously, with empathy and responsibility.”