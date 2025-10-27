"Every woman, no matter what religion...will definitely see herself": Yami Gautam on how her character in 'HAQ' connect with audience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : Bollywood actor Yami Gautam, known for impactful performances, opened up about her experience portraying a powerful role inspired by the landmark 1985 Shah Bano case in her upcoming film 'HAQ', and how the character will connect with every woman, irrespective of their religion.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, 'HAQ' also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in prominent roles.

The film, also starring Emraan Hashmi, revisits one of India's most debated legal cases, highlighting women's rights and the pursuit of justice beyond religious lines.

Speaking to ANI, Yami shared that her approach to the character was deeply emotional. "When you read a story or a script, as an actor, it is my job to understand it, not just read it. The emotional understanding of a character is extremely important, especially when the script is strong," she said, recalling her first meeting with director Suparn S Varma and writer Reshu Nath. "I remember the first time when Suparn and Reshu Nath came for the meeting, I understood the essence of the film. Of course, when I read the script, it was different, but Suparn was very clear about the kind of film she wanted to makewhat she wanted to show and how she wanted to treat it. For me, it was about complementing that vision through my performance."

The actor explained that her character, Shazia Bano, evolves through several life stages in the film, from a young bride to a mother, and finally, a woman fighting for dignity. "We did not use any prosthetics, because sometimes people lose focus, so it is better to keep it as natural as possible. So there are some scenes where I did not use any makeup. In fact, we felt there should be more depth in the under-eye area. It's not about vanity, it's about making that character inside out, so that you feel that the skin is also hers. It's not Yami's, it's Shazia's," she shared.

Reflecting on the film's broader social context, Yami said, "As far as the film is concerned, I have approached this character, whether that character is Shazia Bano, someone who is from this community, or someone from another community, someone who is a Hindu, even then everyone will identify at some level. Because the problems are not just one fold. Even today, even though we have a mic, we talk, we are aware, we are educated, everyone is telling us to educate our daughters, we should know our rights, there is a lot of awareness, which is a very good thing."

Discussing societal themes, she added, "India is very big. We are also from India, and a small city, which we call the heartland. The problems there will be different, although you cannot give it legally. In 2017, the current government banned it. But the problems, somewhere every woman, no matter what religion she is from, I think, will definitely see herself. "

Yami also emphasised that 'HAQ' is not just a courtroom drama but an emotionally layered story that combines realism with entertainment. "Sometimes we do films that are purely fictional, but 'HAQ' is different; it's entertaining, powerful, and thought-provoking."

Suparn S Varma added, "...Shazia Bano, a small socially, very lonely woman, how she fought for her dignity, she used the system, and it worked, I believe that, in life, everyone has problems, everyone has difficulties, there is no one, who is happy or sad, it depends on us, and Shazia Bano, is such an inspirational woman, who despite it all, fought the odds, and used the system, and the system works, otherwise the world will shut down, and I would like to add, what Yami ji said, that discrimination exists all over the world, of all kinds, form, colour, shape, size, economic, social, religion, but the fact is, our job as film makers, is to show it"

Praising her co-star Emraan Hashmi, Yami said, "He has shown incredible patience, professionalism, and versatility in this film. His performance adds depth and balance to the narrative."

Describing the project's intent, she added, "'HAQ' is a film with dignity. It speaks about resilience, love, betrayal, and justice. We are not telling the audience what is right or wrong, we're simply showing a story."

Made under the banner of Junglee Pictures, the film is produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja.

It will hit theatres on November 7, 2025.

