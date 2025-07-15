Everybody who has a brother is going to feel their love for them, says Vijay Deverakonda on second single 'Anna Antene' from 'Kingdom'

Chennai, July 15 Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Tuesday admitted that a promo released by the makers of director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s explosive action entertainer, ‘Kingdom’, for the second single 'Anna Antene' from the film had made him emotional.

For the unaware, the makers of the film had announced that they would be releasing the second single from the film 'Anna Antene', a beautiful melody that speaks about the bond between brothers, on July 16. To tease eager fans, the makers released a promo of the single, which has been both composed and rendered by music director Anirudh Ravichander himself. The song has lyrics by lyricist Krishna Kanth.

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the touching promo, actor Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "This Promo made me emotional. Everybody who has a brother is going to feel their love for them... everybody who doesn’t have one, is going to feel the void of not having one. But one thing - everybody is going to feel, something. #Kingdom Song #2 #AnnaAntene"

The actor also shared the YouTube link of the song in his post.

The release of the film, which was originally scheduled to hit screens on March 28 this year, was first postponed to May 30 this year. It was then pushed to July 4. However, the release again had to be rescheduled and now, the makers have announced that the film will hit screens on July 31 this year.

The film has generated a lot of buzz ever since its makers released a gripping teaser. In the teaser, Vijay Deverakonda comes across as a character that resembles an unstoppable force—blazing with intensity and destined for greatness.

The film, which was initially being referred to as VD12, has the tagline, ‘From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king.’

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and editing by Navin Nooli. It is being produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas Banners respectively. The film is to be presented by Srikara Studios. Well known costume designer Neeraja Kona is in-charge of the costumes for this film, which has its songs choreographed by Vijay Binni.

The film, which is full of action sequences, has three stunt choreographers -- Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, Real Satish –working on it.

