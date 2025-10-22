"Everyone has an opinion about the way you look,": Keri Russell shares her views on set parameters of beauty

Washington DC [US], October 22 : Actor Keri Russell recently shared her views on beauty standards while discussing her character in season 3 of the Netflix political drama 'The Diplomat,' according to People.

Keri empathises with her character, U.S. Ambassador Kate Wyler, whose looks are sometimes scrutinised by other characters.

"I'm totally empathetic," said the actress, who has made countless headlines for her looks since her breakout role in Felicity in 1998. "It's such a weird thing being a woman. Everyone has an opinion about the way you look, the way you dress, the way your hair is."

"It's just the nature of our society. But I also find it really enjoyable, I mean, it's like a fun thing to play," Russell added of portraying Kate in 'The Diplomat'. "I like how cranky she is about it, and how she's always trying to fight people about it, and is rude about it. I love it. I find it delightful," as quoted by People.

She continued sharing how plastic surgery is becoming popular, "It's something my girlfriends and I talk about all the time. Plastic surgery is having such a moment right now men, women, 20-year-olds. I mean, it is around," adding, "We're inundated with these movie stars. Even though they might be 50 or 60 years old, they look amazing."

Russell further shared, "I watch this show and I'm like, I do not look like that, you know. I like the way I look on the show, and it's amazing that I feel like that's strange, like that's a unique thing to look like that, but it is," according to People.

Season 3 of The Diplomat is now streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor