"Everyone is doing a good job": Sonu Sood on consolidated relief efforts by individuals, government in flood-affected villages in Punjab

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 13 : Bollywood actor Sonu Sood expressed his happiness on the consolidated relief efforts of the individuals and the Punjab government in response to the flood situation in the state.

While interacting with the media, Sonu Sood shared the current situation of Punjab, saying that there are almost 2,000 villages that are affected by the flood in the state.

In response, the actor expressed his happiness over the relief efforts provided by the goverment and the individuals.

"There are a lot of problems there. There are about 2,000 villages that are affected right now. And about 4.5 lakh acres have been damaged.

But there is a passion in everyone. Everyone is getting down to help. Everyone is doing a good job. It will take some time. But we have to stay strong. And we will try to re-establish Punjab soon," said Sonu Sood.

On the consolidated efforts by the individuals, including Punjabi singers and actors, and the state government, the actor said, "When there is a problem of this level, then it is not just the government. An individual has to move forward and work hard."

While speaking to ANI, actor Sonu Sood also called for creating awareness about sports in Bihar by providing a platform for talented kids.

"I think every kid who has a talent for a sport needs to have a platform. Many times, you say that everyone has talent; some people hide it, while others expose it. Kids in Bihar need to expose their talents. They should have a platform where they can show their talent. Awareness is very important," said Sonu Sood.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood, who has been actively engaged in supporting relief efforts for the state, spoke toand shared his thoughts.

"I would like to thank our honourable Prime Minister for his visit to Punjab. I would request all the political parties to prepare a red carpet for his arrival. Whenever this state has faced challenges, it has always found help, and this time we need PM Modi's support. Punjab wants to stand back again, and with the government's help, the difficult journey will become easy," he said.

Reflecting on the situation in Punjab, the actor praised the high spirits of the people.

"We went to a few villages and met the people. They were very welcoming towards us, despite living in challenging conditions," he added. Sonu went on to show support for the ongoing relief efforts being made across the state.

A major cleanliness drive has also been launched in 25 flood-affected villages of the district Pathankot under the supervision of Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.

The names of villages are Tas, Makhanpur, Barmal Jattan, Akhwana, Manjiri Jattan, Majiri Aryan, Sekhupur Manjiri, Manjiri Rajput, Paharipur, Farwal, Bamiyal, Bhagwal, Datyal, Jainpur, Jhark, Pamman, Kohlian, Anyal, Kilpur, Ghazibarwan, Charoli, Basau Barwan, Adam Barwan, Kansi Barwan and Khudaipur.

In the cleanliness drive, streets were cleaned, spraying on stagnant water, and fogging was also done. In this way, people were motivated towards a cleanliness drive.

