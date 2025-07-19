"Everyone’s Saiyaara, We Love You": Alanna Panday Writes Emotional Note For Brother Ahaan Panday After His Grand Debut

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer film Saiyaara was released this Friday on July 18 and within a day film has managed to catch the audience nerve. The story revolves around the passionate lovers experience a thrilling but unstable romance, with moments of great joy and devastating heartbreak, as they struggle to maintain their intense connection. On the opening day of film managed to collect Rs 20 crore net collection. Audience are loving the chemistry between the lead and showering love on them. Meanwhile Ahaan Panday's sister Alanna Panday has shared a emotional message for her younger brother on his banger debut.

Alanna Panday posted a photo of her with Ahaan and said that, " Everyone’s Saiyaara We love you, ahaan pandayy. Watching you on the big screen in your very first film was overwhelming. The world saw a star in the making but all I could see was my little brother. Here’s to your journey, Ahaan! We’re right beside you, every step of the way."

With Saiyaara Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has stepped into to Bollywood industry and with first film getting loved from audience fans are expecting more such work from both of them. The film has won praise for its fresh content and the performances of its debut stars. Early reviews and box office numbers suggest Saiyaara could dominate ticket windows in the days ahead.

Meanwhile talking about the film it is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani. Music for the movie is composed by Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, Sachet–Parampara, Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, and Vishal Mishra. Before its release, Saiyaara was briefly titled Aashiqui 3. In an interview, director Mohit Suri said the project was originally pitched as a sequel to the popular Aashiqui series. However, creative differences led him to develop Saiyaara as a new story.