'Everything Goes with Blue' track from new Smurfs movie out

Los Angeles [US], June 16 : Ace singer Tyla has lent her voice to the 'Everything Goes with Blue' track from the all-new Smurfs film.

"I look in the sky, I see you. You're a star, bright and blue," Tyla sings, echoing the movie's central themes of wonder, color, and connection.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DK4NRLVCGmD/?igsh=dmJscG1xYnJnemRi

The track, released under Roc Nation, serves as a single from the official Smurfs soundtrack. It encapsulates the whimsical, high-energy spirit of the beloved blue characters. With her signature sound and global appeal, Tyla brings a refreshing, modern vibe to the world of the Smurfs, making the track a perfect fit for both fans of the franchise and new audiences alike.

Directed by Chris Miller, written by Pam Brady, produced by A Ty Ty and Jay Brown Production and based on the original creation by Peyo, The Smurfs brings a star-studded voice cast to the screen. Pop diva Rihanna steps into the world of animation, lending her iconic voice to one of the beloved charactersadding a new dimension to the Smurf's universe, as per a press note.

Joining Rihanna are James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Mariduena with Kurt Russell and John Goodman, each bringing their unique charm to the iconic blue characters.

The film will be released in theaters on July 18, 2025 in English and Hindi.

