"Everything happens for a reason": Usher after 'Lovers and Friends festival' got cancelled hours before showtime

Los Angeles [US], May 5 : Musician Usher is disappointed as the 'Lovers & Friends' festival was canceled hours before showtime.

The festival was scheduled to begin on Saturday in Las Vegas. However, it did not happen due to bad weather.

Like fans, the 'U Got It Bad' singer took to social media to express his disappointment.

"Mannn...I'm just as disappointed as you are. We were getting ready to turn up and celebrate today," he wrote.

However, Usher said he had to "follow the orders of city officials and the National Weather Service for everyone's protection."

The 'Yeah!' crooner, 45, said he is standing "strong" in his belief that "everything happens for a reason."

"I'm sorry we won't get to see each other today, but know that I am always working on something to express my heartfelt gratitude for each and every one of you who continue to support me. I'll see you soon," he added.

The festival organizers said the last-minute decision to cancel was "incredibly heartbreaking" to make due to all of the fans who traveled from all over the world, as per Page Six.

In addition to Usher, several other A-listers were slated to perform Saturday, including Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Ciara, Brandy, Ne-Yo, Ja Rule, Ashanti, the Backstreet Boys and many more.

