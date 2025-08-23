"Everything that keeps Dilip Sahib close...": Saira Banu marks 81st birthday with X debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 : Veteran actor Saira Banu is celebrating her 81st birthday on August 23. Making perfect use of the opportunity, Saira Banu made a thoughtful move with a surprise debut on X.

In her first post, the actor shared a few old pictures from her birthday celebrations, including one with the late Dilip Kumar.

https://x.com/SairaBanuKhan/status/1959117397010653652

"Today, as I step into another year, I wish to be here with all of you, to talk about Life, to relive Memories and everything that keeps Dilip Sahib close to our hearts," she captioned the post.

Saira Banu, who has been quite active on Instagram, often sharing fond memories of her late husband and untold anecdotes from film sets, penned a long note on her 81st birthday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNr1G2MZpq7/?img_index=1

"There are certain days in one's life that do not merely exist but rather stand as reflections of all that has been given to us. My birthday has always been such a day, not a moment for revelry alone, but it touches every thought and being that has shaped me into the person I am today," she wrote in the Instagram post.

Further in her note, Saira Banu went on to remember her mother, her grandmother, and her elder brother, describing their love as her "true wealth."

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Dilip Kumar, she added, "What began as admiration for an artist admired from afar was, by the tender hand of destiny, transformed into a companionship most rare. The decision to make my home near his was at the time but a matter of circumstance; little did I suspect it to be providence, gently steering my heart toward him. That a man so revered by the world could look upon me with kindness, and in time with love, remains the greatest wonder of my life."

In what appears to be a moment of gratitude, Saira Banu's arrival on the social platform is likely to offer fans with more stories from her life and illustrious career.

