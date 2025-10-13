Everytime I do a challenging scene, my dad Chiyaan is there in my mind and heart, says Dhruv Vikram

Chennai, Oct 13 Actor Dhruv Vikram, who is the son of popular star Vikram, has now disclosed that every time he did a challenging scene in his upcoming film 'Bison', he would think of his dad Vikram to inspire himself to give his best.

Speaking at a pre-release event of the film, the actor said, "Everytime I do a challenging or difficult scene or if there is a scene which is intense, Chiyaan (Vikram) will be there in my mind and in my heart. The question, 'When he does so much, can't we push a little harder?' will be repeatedly playing in my mind. I don't know if I can be like him. I don't know what I have done to be his son but I am willing and prepared to do everything to make me deserving of this honour. Thank you Chiyaan for everything."

The actor also went on to thank his director Mari Selvaraj for having given him the opportunity to be a part of his film.

He said, "No matter how much I thank my director Mari Selvaraj, who has given me such a stage and such an opportunity to act with such fine actors, it won't be enough. Some people say that I waited for two or three years for sir. I would have even waited 20 or 30 years for him. People tell me that I have put in hard work for this film. But I believe if Mari sir had acted in this film, it would have been even better. As actors, if we are able to deliver 10 per cent of what he tells us, the scene will come out well. I will always long for his "Take okay" or "Superda". Thank you so much sir. Won't be enough, no matter how much I thank you."

The actor also went on to add that he wanted this film to become a hit for the effort that his director Mari Selvaraj had put in.

Dhruv also thanked all the coaches and the Kabaddi players who had worked with him in the film. Thanking each one by stating their names and recalling the time he had spent with them, the actor disclosed that he shared a close bond with all the players and coaches who worked with him in the film.

For the unaware, Dhruv plays a kabaddi player in director Mari Selvaraj's socio-sports drama 'Bison Kaalamaadan' along with Anupama Parameswaran and Rajisha Vijayan. The eagerly awaited film is to hit screens on October 17 this year.

