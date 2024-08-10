'Evil Queen' Gal Gadot goes after 'Princess' Rachel Zegler in 'Snow White...' trailer

Los Angeles, Aug 10 The makers of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' live-action have dropped its trailer featuring Rachel Zegler as the Princess and Gal Gadot playing the Evil Queen.

Zegler and Gadot were both on hand at D23 to address the crowd while showcasing the trailer, reports variety.com.

Stating that playing the princess in the film was an “honour of a lifetime", Zegler said, "I think any young person, any little girl, if you get to put on a Disney princess dress and be her for a day let alone six months… it’s just been the most amazing experience and I can't wait to share it with you all.”

Gadot described her character Evil Queen as “delicious, evil and magical”.

“It was a lot of fun to get to do something that is completely different from anything I’ve ever done before. She’s delicious, she’s evil, she’s magical. We got to sing all these different songs. It was incredible,” Gadot said.

Disney had previously unveiled a first look image for the show that depicted Zegler as Snow White with her signature bob haircut, surrounded by the group of seven dwarfs.

Directed by Marc Webb, 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' is a reimagining of the original 1937 animated film. The original is centered on young Snow White, who flees the castle after her stepmother, the Evil Queen, becomes so jealous of her beauty that she orders the Huntsman to kill her. The Huntsman fails to do so, and Snow White escapes to a cottage where she finds the seven dwarves.

After finding out that Snow White is still alive, the Evil Queen visits her at the cottage and gives her a poisoned apple. Snow White is later awoken by a prince’s true love kiss.

In the remake, Ansu Kabia stars as the Huntsman, while Andrew Burnap plays the new role of Jonathan. Although songs from the original movie will be featured, songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have also crafted new songs for the project.

