Ewan McGregor talks about being reluctant to play Obi Wan-Kenobi in 'Star Wars'

Washington [US], February 1 : Scottish actor Ewan McGregor shared that he was reluctant to play Obi Wan-Kenobi in 'Star Wars', according to Variety.

"It wasn't a done deal for me. I didn't think it was at all who I was. I believed, at that point, I was a Danny Boyle actor. 'The Beach' was more important and I meant it, it wasn't flippant. I did ask a lot of people for advice," Ewan McGregor said.

"I am happy that I am this character for a lot of people, but when these films came out, they were so disliked. That was hard. The first one was panned and we still had to make another two! It was weird to be in a film that was hammered," added McGregor.

He enjoyed making 'Obi-Wan Kenobi," though. "I would love to do the second season, but there's no talk of it yet. There is a lot going on at Disney."

In Goteborg, he also discussed a certain beloved classic, "Trainspotting."

"It's such a special film to a lot of people. Very, very special to me. I find it very moving. I am proud of it and everything about it. When we did 'Shallow Grave' it was our first movie, when it came out it left a mark on British cinema, and there was a certain expectation of what we could do next. Your first director, it's like your first love or something," shared the actor

He was given the script at Sundance. "They made a big deal out of saying they are not offering it to me. I went, '....hell you have to let me play that role! John, the writer, didn't think I was quite right so I went away and stopped eating. Next time I saw them, I was super skinny."

"I am looking forward to T:3 when we are all in our 70s, in a retirement home for smackheads, stealing nurse's drugs," he said. Also remembering "unsung hero," late cinematographer Brian Tufano.

"We were both asked to leave the Danny Boyle camp on his fourth movie," he laughed.

"But the first time I saw 'Trainspotting' in London with my uncle, I remember crossing the street, getting a drink and feeling a bit numb. Sent me off the rails for years and years. Not really. I am joking!," shared the actor.

According to Variety, McGregor developed an interest in acting after watching his uncle Denis Lawson. "I got to see him in the theatre first, a huge experience for a child, and then on TV. Then a film called 'Star Wars' he was in. It blew our tiny minds," he said.

He didn't decide to become an actor at that same time, despite what some people may have said. "They are called unauthorized biographies. My uncle is still baffled that 'Star Wars' had such an impact. I wanted to be like him, but I also really profoundly got moved by it. I was in it and it was the same with movies. I told him when I was 9 and he said: 'Come back to me when you are older.' Which I did."

The miniseries 'Lipstick on Your Collar' cast him after he dropped out of school at the age of 16. "I was incredibly nonchalant because I was obsessed with another script. The last recall for both was on the same day, I had to get across town. I just did and said: 'I have to go.' They went: 'Who is this guy?' And they cast me. The other film collapsed and it was never made. I just thank my lucky stars. This was my start," he said.

"I had a perm and black hair for it. Just saying."

He also talked about being Scottish. As he mentioned, "Being Scottish is deeply who I am, but it means different things for different people. Leaving Scotland was hard, but I aimed for London. I knew that's where I would start. And I was right! I am Scottish wherever I am," reported Variety.

